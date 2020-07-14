Three Tracy pianists recently earned perfect theory scores on the 2020 Music Teachers Association of California’s music study program.
They were among 26 students with perfect scores out of a total of 695 students from the region who participated in the program.
Sadie Fisher, a sophomore at St. Mary’s High School who lives in Tracy, received a perfect score at Level 9, her fourth perfect score in as many years.
Mia McNesby, a freshman at Kimball High School, aced Level 5 for her third perfect score in a row.
Thao Trosien, a fifth grader at Tracy Learning Center, earned a score of 100% at Level 1.
All three are taught by Donna Mizuno.
Because of COVID-19, students were evaluated on their performance by video instead of in person.
Normally, top students are invited to perform live at the Music Teachers Association of California’s annual convention in July. This summer, the convention was converted into a virtual event, and music students and their families were instead invited to participate in webinars and master classes and watch performances online July 10-14.
