A plaque commemorating the contributions Frank A. Garcia had made to Tracy’s South Side neighborhood, the South Side Community Organization and the youth of Tracy was unveiled Saturday morning at McDonald Park. Family members taking part in the unveiling included Garcia’s wife, Rachel, standing at left of the plaque, and his father, Frank E. Garcia, standing on the right next to the portrait. Frank A. Garcia, a founder and past president of the South Side Community Organization, died Dec. 21, 2016, at the age of 59. Following unveiling of the plaque, refreshments were served and entertainment performed.
