Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington hosted “Chatting with the Chief” at World Coffee House on 10th Street Monday morning, TPD’s first in-person public outreach event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Millington and members of the department’s Crime Prevention Unit came to the coffee house to meet with members of the community and answer questions in person. Prior to this event – while stay-at-home orders were still in effect – the department held virtual sessions with the chief, police captains and members of the department’s traffic unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.