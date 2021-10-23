Shawn Curry exploration of beauty won the Tracy Camera Club October photo of the month for his picture titled “Lady and her curls” entered in the monthly category of “People and Portraits.”
Curry hand-painted the background and said the inspiration for his portrait was elegance and beauty merged.
“The gloves represent the elegance, and the position of the hands frames the beauty of the model,” Curry said in a statement about the picture.
He used a Canon 5D MK III camera with a Canon 24-105mm zoom lens set at 105 mm.
He used an off-camera flash set up in a clam shell lighting configuration.
Camera settings were 1/200 of a second shutter speed with an aperture of f/8 with the camera Iso set at 100.
The Tracy Camera Club has members ranging from beginner to advanced and professional. New members are welcome to join, and more information can be found about the club at http://www.tracycameraclub.org.
