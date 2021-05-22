A team from Questa Elementary School took top honors in the San Joaquin County Office of Education annual Math Tournament for seventh and eighth grade students.
The math competition was held virtually on May 1 with 88 seventh- through eighth-grade students from 11 schools across San Joaquin County participating.
Questa Elementary Team 10 took first place followed by Monte Vista Middle School Team 7 in second place. Hansen Elementary Team 5 took third place with Sierra Middle School Team 13 finishing in fourth place and Bethany Elementary Team 2 rounding out the top five.
The County Office of Education said math tournament helps promotes excellence in math, helps raise test scores, increases student self-esteem and problem-solving skills and sharpens cooperative skills in a competitive environment.
The competition features non-routine math problems that have multiple solution paths and are more rigorous than the textbook problems. The math problems allow students to explore mathematical concepts while developing their flexibility and perseverance.
The county teams up with Mathematical Olympiad for Elementary and Middle Schools, a non-profit corporation, to host the local contest.
Teams and top scoring students who received perfect or near perfect scores along with the high-scoring individual students received awards and were recognized at a ceremony following the competition.
A math tournament for fourth through sixth grades students was held April 24 and results were reported in the May 14 edition of the Tracy Press.
