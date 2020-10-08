A crowd showed up at the intersection of 11th Street and Corral Hollow Road on Sept. 24 for a “Support those who serve” rally honoring police, military, veterans, firefighters and first-responders. Organizers Gia McElroy and Abigail Pendleton organized the event, including securing city permits for the gathering. McElroy reported that people from Tracy and neighboring communities came out for the event.

