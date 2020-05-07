The final entry in P.J. McClelland’s Facebook journal expressed hope that the 37-year-old former Tracy resident would eventually recover from the ravages of COVID-19.
“I can safely say that this is the longest, and some of the worst, three weeks of my life. BUT I only have 1-3 more weeks to go of battling the #beast. Then up to 6 more weeks of quarantine,” reads the entry for April 9.
McClelland had learned that, with this disease, a person could be on the verge of recovery and then suddenly develop severe symptoms again, which is exactly what happened. McClelland died at home two days later.
McClelland’s online journal continues to circulate around the country and overseas as a document of how a person copes with the illness when it’s at its worst. At the core of the journal is a day-by-day description of the illness, starting with a high temperature, migraines, flulike symptoms and difficulty breathing. It gets worse, and then better, and then it gets worse again, all over the course of three weeks in late March and early April.
“Today has been the worst day yet, healthwise. Bad SOB (shortness of breath) and almost constant coughing,” McClelland wrote 10 days into the ordeal. “Long gone are any hopes that this will be over in 14 days. Fauci (Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) said some people will be ‘extremely sick for several weeks.’ I am one of those people.”
McClelland was a member of the Tracy High School graduating class of 2001, then known as Brittainy McClelland, but had lived mostly in Florida, most recently in Brandon, near Tampa. McClelland identified as nonbinary, and those commenting on Facebook posts noted that their friend preferred the gender-neutral pronouns “they/them.”
McClelland’s mother, Rebecca, while respecting her child’s personal identity, still thinks of P.J. as a young woman who was loved and respected by many and was a talented writer. She was taken aback at the use of profanity in the journal but acknowledged that the frank and detailed descriptions provided valuable documentation of what a person goes through once the virus that causes COVID-19 takes hold.
The journal started off as just a couple of updates on how McClelland was doing after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and checking into Brandon Regional Hospital for a brief stay as one of the first people in Hillsborough County, Florida, to come down with the virus.
“After a few days so many asked her if they could post it,” Rebecca McClelland said. “That’s how it started, and she kept a journal to the end.”
The account begins with a trigger warning, alerting people that the daily entries could be “anxiety and panic inducing” for some. McClelland had harsh words for one nurse early in the ordeal but later expressed gratitude for all front-line health care workers. Also, in response to inquiries from friends, McClelland acknowledged a smoking habit.
By the end of the second week, the updates described symptoms of a devastating illness but also a positive outlook supported by messages of encouragement from friends, personal visits with proper social distancing and the help of a mental health professional.
“She was very optimistic that she was going to beat it,” Rebecca McClelland said. “She was very sensible and would read those articles and of course be concerned.
“She knew something could happen to her, but didn’t dwell on it. She was very optimistic. She was optimistic in life.”
People continue to visit P.J. McClelland’s Facebook page and leave comments. Rebecca McClelland said she’s glad her child could leave behind something that would be valuable to others.
“We know that it has been in Japan, Australia, the U.K., … and several countries that I can’t even remember them all. That makes me happy, that she can share that with so many,” she said. “So we can identify with the disease, which is not to be taken lightly.”
