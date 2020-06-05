The American Red Cross has put out an urgent call for blood donations as hospitals resume more procedures that had been on hold because of COVID-19.
The next blood drive in Tracy, this coming Monday at the American Legion Hall, is already full. But people can call or go online to find other nearby blood drives and make an appointment to give blood.
For safety, donors must wear masks or face coverings, respect social distancing, and have their temperature checked in addition to the usual health screening.
Those who give blood in June will be sent a $5 Amazon.com electronic gift card as a thank-you.
For information: www.redcrossblood.org, 800-RED CROSS (733-2767)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.