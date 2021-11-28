Redford made Tracy’s Homecoming Parade a big-screen event

It was 50 years ago that Robert Redford came to town.
And Redford wasn’t alone. He arrived in Tracy Nov. 19, 1971, with director Michael Ritchie and the film crew of the movie, “The Candidate.”
The staff of Wildwood-Ritchie Productions had learned that Tracy High was celebrating Homecoming that same day with a parade in downtown Tracy, and the parade was just what Ritchie wanted: spontaneous action, and not staged scenes, for Redford’s role as Bill McKay, a candidate for the U.S. Senate in California.
Redford and Ritchie arrived that morning with the film crew that included Nelson Rising, a former campaign manager for U.S. Senator John Tunney, on hand to make sure the film captured political-campaign reality.
They set up shop on the second floor of the Tracy Press, which had a community room with sufficient space for film-crew members to come and go and for Redford and other cast members to relax before and after the parade.
But they weren’t alone. It was amazing how many Tracy women just happened to stop by the Press office that day. Many managed to meet Redford in the process, and Tracy Press reporter Carol Gillan spent a few minutes interviewing the film star.
In the hours before the parade started in mid-afternoon, Ritchie and a casting director used my brother Tom’s office to interview candidates for a role in “The Candidate.”
Before the parade began at Tracy High and moved west on 10th Street, location manager Ward Wardman asked Tracy High Principal Bev Frye and Student-Activities Director Gil Moe to act as security guards walking beside the convertible in which Redford was riding along with Tracy Police Sgt. Richard Hicks and Officer Mike Looper.
Riding in the convertible with Redford was Leslie Towns, Tracy High student body president. “McKay Girls” walking in the parade near the car were Jollyne Toste, Linda Swenson, Mary McClelland, Christine Week and Karen Johnson.
Other Tracy High students carried “McKay the Better Way” placards as they trailed closely behind Redford. Pat Craig and Allen Friensehner shot still photos for the Press.
As the parade reached Central Avenue, Redford got out of the car and shook hands and signed a few autographs.
One film camera crew, walking just in front of the convertible, filmed Redford waving and shaking hands, while a second crew filmed from above on the marquee of Tredways Stationery Store at 10th and Central (now a vacant lot).
At Central, the parade turned north to 11th Street, where Redford and the film crew left to head back to the Press building. Redford relaxed with a can of beer and a cigarette.
Ritchie was pleased with the parade scene.
“I hope we get a reception like this in other towns we’ll be shooting in,” he said.
It didn’t take long for the film crew to pack up and head back to the Bay Area for more filming the next day. The parade scene lasted only a few seconds in the film, but for many Tracyites, including me, Robert Redford’s day in Tracy in November 1971 stays firmly fixed in our memories a half-century later.
“The Candidate” turned out to be one of Redford’s best-known early efforts of his long career, including films preceding his visit to Tracy, “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “Downhill Racer.”
In November 1971, Michael Ritchie was in the early stages of his 20-year career as a film director who pioneered the use of realistic newsreel-style scenes. His films included not only “The Candidate and “Downhill Racer,” both with Redford, but also “Smile” and “The Bad News Bears,” “Semi-Tough” and “Fletch.” Ritchie died in April 2001 at the age of 62, but Robert Redford continues to make film history.
