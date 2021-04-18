Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Clay Klabo checking out his World War II-era P-51D fighter plane in July 1973 at Tracy Municipal Airport. Klabo, a United Airlines captain at the time, was preparing to fly his plane at the 1973 Fourth of July Air Show at the local airport.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows an aerial view of a good-sized farm near Tracy. What was the name and location of the farming operation?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
