Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed members of Tracy’s first Girl Scout Troop in 1952. Their leader, standing at left, was Jean Hall. Jane Frazier, standing right, was assistant leader. The troop members were first Brownies in 1947.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows members of an elementary school baseball team in 1957. Who were the team members and what school did they attend?
