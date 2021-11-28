Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed barber Mark Golden, second from left, at work in July 1995 at Golden’s Barber Shop on West 11th Street. She shop was established in 1968 by Golden’s father, Jimmie L. Golden, who died Oct. 26. Bill Kaska recognized Mark Golden in the photo.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” below showed a group of women operating switchboards in Tracy. Where did they work? Can anyone identified the chief operator, standing at left?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.