Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed three “pool sharks,” left to right, Janis Hollis, Sheryl Small and Linda Griffin, in the Bar and Grill of the San Joaquin River Club in November 1994. Valerie Dupuich identified all three and where the photo was taken.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows three men riding in a vintage fire truck in a September 1978 parade. Who were they and what was the occasion?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
