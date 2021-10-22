Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed three volunteers of the Tracy Rural Fire District riding in a restored vintage fire truck in the 1978 Tracy Centennial Celebration Parade. At right, driving the truck, was Al Ekenberg. Dave Castro identified Ekenberg and his father, Louis Castro, seated in the front seat. The passenger in the rear seat remains unidentified.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows four men seated at the counter at a local restaurant in September 2000. Who were they, and why were they there?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
