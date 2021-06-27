Our Remember When “mystery photo” from the June 11 Tracy Press showed two young women taking part in the Junior Miss Pageant in October 1991. So far, no one has come forward to identify those in the photo.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows a teacher checking the work of a student at a local elementary school in May 1983. Who was the teacher, where did she teach? Can anyone identify the student?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
