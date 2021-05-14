Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Rep. Norman Shumway (R-Stockton), right, and Republican 14th Congressional District candidate John Doolittle of Placer County campaigning in Tracy in November 1990. In the photo, they are discussing campaign issues with Dorothy Routt of Tracy. Peggy Johnson identified Rep. Norman Shumway in the photo.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a group getting ready for a dinner-dance in April 1984. Who were they and what organization sponsored the event?
If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
