Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows an aerial view of the El Solyo Ranch, 4,400 acres of irrigated farmland located south of Vernalis and east of Highway 33 in Stanislaus County. The photo shows what is believed to be River Road running through the main ranch complex. El Solyo Ranch was launched in 1918 and 1919 by Roy M. Pike, a San Francisco “man about of town” who combined several large West Side dry-land farmed land holdings and named it El Solyo, which is The Pike in Spanish. He and investors built an irrigation system and brought in livestock, buildings and equipment, and planted hundreds of acres of peaches, apricots and grapes. He expanded the varieties of crops, many of which were shipped to markets throughout California and the East Coast. The ranch struggled to survive, but continued in business through World War II, when it finally turned a profit. After the war, the land was subdivided and sold to farmers.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows a local businessman examining the damage created by a fire at his business in June 1997. Who was he and what was the name of the burned-out business?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.