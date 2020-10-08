Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo showed the interior of the Mike Cio Restaurant in the early 20th Century between Sixth and Seventh Street on Central Avenue. The restaurant was later owned and operated by Mike Obad, whose offspring still live in Tracy.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows an aerial view of a public building in Tracy. What was the building and when was it opened.
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.