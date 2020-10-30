Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Waldo Stephens, a photographic historian of the Tracy area, displaying albums of historical photos to former Tracy Mayor Dorothy Zanussi in March 1983. Stephens, a member of a pioneer New Jerusalem area family, took many of the photos in the albums on display at the Tracy Historical Museum.
Today’s Remember When mystery photo below shows the owner of a downtown Tracy business in her store. Who was she, what kind of business did she operator and where was it located?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.