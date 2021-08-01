Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Ruth Cornwell, left, and Capele Bell riding in a horse-drawn buggy in the 1939 Tracy Frontier Days parade. Frontier Days, launched in 1939, was halted in 1940 because of looming war clouds and restarted in 1946. A parade, street dances and rodeo were among various elements of each year’s celebration.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows a line-up of coffee drinkers at a downtown restaurant in the 1980. Who are they and where are they doing their sipping — and conversing?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
