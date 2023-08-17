Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Kermit “Slim” Thornton, owner of Globe Cleaners for many years, seated at his desk with his familiar cigar clenched by his teeth. Slim, a native of Texas, and his wife, Lillian, came to Tracy in 1929 and operated Globe Cleaners on Central Avenue until 1947, when it was moved to 150 W. 10th St. The building was later the location of Carmelo’s Italian Deli and Restaurant and then a savings and loan office. It is now home to a real estate title-insurance office.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows two men taking part in a special event at a local fraternal organization in March 1991. Who were they, what was the event and where?
