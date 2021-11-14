Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed a group of boys active in 1937 in programs of the Community Recreation Center, a depression-era Works Project Administration (WPA) program located in the original Central School on Central Avenue. Top row, left to right: Manuel Sanchez, Isador Padilla, Ray Nelson, George Morelos and Don Sourbeck (a World War II casualty). Second row from top, left to right: Willie Edwards, Ernest Stearns and Gus Harris. Third row from top, left to right: Paul Freeze, Gerald Lawrence, Roy “Punkin” Vinson, Gene Haynie and Ed August. Bottom row, left to right: Jimmie Richards and James Lynch.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows a Tracy Police officer and two young Tracyites holding fishing poles in June 1994. Who are they and what was the event?
If you know the answer or can't wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
