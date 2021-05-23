Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed members of the Italian Catholic Federation getting ready for the organization’s “Primavera in Italia” dinner-dance in April 1984. Left to right: accordionist Don Garibaldi; Paula Re and Armando Baldocchi, both of the Tracy ICF chapter; and accordionist Harry Gay. The event, held in Stockton Civic Auditorium, raised funds to support the Italian School of Central California in Stockton. Bobbie Etcheverry recognized her mother, Paula Re, and others in the photo, and Nanette Martin identified her father, Armando Baldocchi and others.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows two men standing in front of bags of blackeye beans in July 1991. Who were they and where was the photo taken?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
