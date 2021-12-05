Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed telephone operators at work in 1956 at the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Co. office at 924 Central Avenue (where law offices are now located). That was the year that “number please” switchboard phone service ended and direct-dialing came to Tracy with the prefix of Terminal (TE) 5. Wanda Gentry identified her cousin, Leona Willis, as the chief operator, standing at left. Also identifying her were Jeane Garcia, Dorothy Heard and Evelie Grebil.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows two members of the American Legion members manning Salvation Army Christmas kettles in December 1977. Who were they?
