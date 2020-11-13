Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Johnny Silveria demonstrating his golf swing after winning the Tracy Golf and Country Club championship in 1959. He also played on the University of the Pacific golf team. Earlier, he was a star pitcher for an Air Force softball team in Japan.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows the head table at a community event in February 1958. Who is in the photo, and why?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
