Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows Southern Pacific locomotive engineer Norv Ahrendes on the day he retired in June 1981. He worked out of Tracy for a number of years.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” shows a group of boys in early 1940, when they were active in the Community Recreation Center sponsored by the City of Tracy and funded as a federal Works Project Administration (WPA) program. Who was in the group and where were its activities held?
Regarding the Remember When “mystery photo” that first appeared in the Oct. 22 edition and was identified last week, Diane Costa Edwards reports that the man on the right at the counter of the Four Corners restaurant was not her father, B.R. Costa, as indicated, but her father-in-law, William “Willie” Edwards. She said Willie Edwards was a regular at the Four Corner’s restaurant, but B.R. Costa went to Henry’s Donut Shop, and later Perko’s. “This caused quite a laugh in my family,” Diane said.
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.