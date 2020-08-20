Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed the Tracy City Council in December 1994 after the election a month earlier. Left to right: Councilman Ray McCray, Councilwoman Barbara Matthews, Mayor Clyde Bland, Mayor Pro Tem Dan Bilbrey and Councilman Brent Ives. Bilbrey and Ives were each later elected mayor, and Matthews became a member of the State Assembly. McCray now serves as city treasurer.
Today’s mystery photo shows a train pulling into the Tracy Southern Pacific Station in 1950. What kind of train was it, and what was its name?
