Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Duncan-Russell High School teacher Mickey McGuire, at right, with senior student Jerry Matthieson. They were going over results of an American Studies test, which was part of the continuation high school’s new program at the beginning of the 1976 school year that set minimum academic requirements for graduation.
Today’s mystery photo, below, shows a local elected official reaching into a bowl during a meeting in October 1974. Who was the official, where was this happening and what was going on?
