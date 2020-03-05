Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed parts of a B-52 bomber burning on the morning of Feb. 16, 1956, in a field east of Tracy.
The eight-engine bomber began exploding from a punctured fuel tank over Sacramento and then Stockton while returning on a training mission to Castle Air Force base near Merced. Parts of the fuselage and wings landed in three pieces in a one-mile radius east of Chrisman Road and north of the defense depot. The tail section landed near Rhodes Bean Warehouse on Highway 33. Four out of nine crewmen parachuted to safety over a 12-mile area, and five died in the crash. The plane was not armed with nuclear weapons. No one on the ground was injured.
This week’s mystery photo, below, shows a political candidate and two young men greeting Tracy voters in September 1960. Who was the candidate and who were the youths? How did the candidate do in the election?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.