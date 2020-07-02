Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed a group of Tracy High students getting ready in April 1972 to embark on a Cancer Crusade solicitation of funds in Tracy neighborhoods for the American Cancer Society. Left to right: Roland Kudo, Cancer Crusade chair Marge Pearce, Jim Black, Judy Taylor and Tim Davanis. In the photo, the students held glass fruit jars used to collect donations.
Today’s mystery photo shows a Tracyite getting ready for a fireworks event. Who was he and what kind of connection did he have with fireworks?
