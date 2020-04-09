Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Marge Spatafore of the Country Place weighing green beans harvested by customers of the U-pick operation in September 1978.
The farm, operated by Marge and the late Charles Spatafore, was at the corner of Interstate 205 and what is now Mountain House Parkway. In addition to U-pick crops, it also had a fishing pond, and “Miss Margie’s Pies” were popular items in the store.
Diana French, Jerry “Flea Jr.” Dias and Evelie Grebil identified Marge Spatafore in the photo
This week’s mystery photo shows two owners of a new Tracy business in January 1993. Who were they, and what was the name of the business?
