Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Adam DeHoyos, left, and his father, Ruben, at the new DeHoyos Comics store. It was opened in January 1993 by the younger DeHoyos, a 17-year-old senior at Tracy High. The store, located at 321 W. 11th St., catered to both young and adult comic book fans.
This week’s mystery photo shows a pilot getting ready to fly in a rotor-driven aircraft in August 1975 at Tracy Municipal Airport. Who was the pilot and what kind of aircraft was she flying?
