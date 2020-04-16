From the Archives
Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed Adam DeHoyos, left, and his father, Ruben, at the new DeHoyos Comics store. It was opened in January 1993 by the younger DeHoyos, a 17-year-old senior at Tracy High. The store, located at 321 W. 11th St., catered to both young and adult comic book fans.

This week’s mystery photo shows a pilot getting ready to fly in a rotor-driven aircraft in August 1975 at Tracy Municipal Airport. Who was the pilot and what kind of aircraft was she flying?

From the Archives

If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234

