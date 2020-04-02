From the Archives
Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed members of the Tracy High freshman leadership team in September 1988. Seated, left to right: Sandy Schlemmer, student representative; Lisa Muniz, secretary; and Tammy Bogetti, treasurer. Standing, left to right: Bruce Russell, vice president; and Amber Spraggins, president.

Mike Sitzman identified those in the photo.

Today’s mystery photo, at right, shows an owner of a Tracy-area U-pick farm weighing the results of hand-picking by customers in September 1978. Who was she, and what were the name and location of the farm?

If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.

