Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Donna Allen, a clerk at the Tracy defense depot, ready to fly her gyroglider at Tracy Municipal Airport in August 1975. She and Marian Springer, gyroglider and gyrocopter instructor at the airport, were the only two women members of the Popular Rotocraft Association that met the fourth Mondays of the month at the airport.
The gyroglider’s free-turning rotors lifted the single-seat craft while a motor propelled it forward. A gyrocopter is lifted by rotors driven by a motor.
Today’s mystery photo shows a construction zone in 2005 in downtown Tracy. What kind of project was underway that year?
