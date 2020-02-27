Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed three students at Bohn Elementary School sampling ice cream in preparation for the K-5 school’s fundraising Ice Cream Jamboree. Left to right: Nicholas Rego, Nichole Keough and Tony Perez. Barney the purple dinosaur arrived at the school in time to taste some of the ice cream also.
This week’s mystery photo, below, shows a fire burning in a Tracy field on Feb. 16, 1956. Where was the fire and what was burning?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.