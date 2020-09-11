Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Walter McInnis, president of the TracyElementarySchool District’s board of trustees, reaching into a bowl filled with slips of paper with names during a board meeting in October 1974.
Names he selected of parents of sixth and seventh-grade students became members of the district organization committee. Dr. Louis Bohn, assistant district superintendent, held the bowl, while board member Dr. Melville Jacobson looked on.
The outcome of the committee’s recommendations was the creation of two sixth-eighth-grade middle schools, Monte Vista and Clover. Before then, all district seventh and eighth-grade students attended SeniorElementary School on what became the Clover campus at the corner of Holly Drive and Beverly Place. The El Portal Elementary School campus on Lowell Avenue at Tracy Boulevard became Monte Vista.
Today’s mystery photo below shows a crash survivor being comforted and questioned west of town in November 1955. Who was the injured person and what did the crash involve?
