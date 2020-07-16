Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Donna Fraker, second from right, shortly after she had been crowned Miss Tracy 1986 at the pageant held April 5 in Emma Baumgardner Theatre at Tracy High. Left to right: contestant Adillia Silveira, first runner-up Lourdes Cabanova and 1985 Miss Tracy Jamie Warner.
Donna, who was also voted Miss Congeniality by other contestants in the pageant, had received an Associate of Arts degree from San Joaquin Delta College and a bachelor’s degree in business from California State University, Stanislaus. She planned to take the certified public accountant exam.
This week’s mystery photo, below, shows three students at a local school in February 1991. Who were they and in what activity were they involved?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.