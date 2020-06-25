Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Mike Reiter, legendary Tracy motorcycle cop, testing a new radar speed gun in June 1997.
Reiter suffered a heart attack in June 2008 and was forced to retire.
He was recognized in the photo by Janet Robinson, who emailed, “He was a great guy and most feared in Tracy, and probably gave more speeding tickets than anyone else.” Also identifying Reiter in the photo was Lendy Gomez.
Today’s mystery photo shows a group of students embarked on a community service project in April 1972. Who were the students, where did they attend school and what was the project?
