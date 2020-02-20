Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Rudy Kalcsics, owner and chief baker of the Old Mission Bakery on West 10th Street, mixing a batch of dough to make bread as students on a field trip watched. A native of Hungary, Rudolph “Rudy” Kalcsics and his wife, Marion, operated the bakery from 1941 to 1983. Rudy Kalcsics died Dec. 14, 1986, at the age of 75.
A number of Tracy people remember the Kalcsics family operating the bakery at 50 W. 10th St. Among them are Joe Terra, Joe Morris, Jeffie Evans, Evelie Grebil, Betty Avila, Rosa Flores, Marie Patterson, Sunday Borges and Charles Neilsen.
This week’s mystery photo, below, shows three elementary school students sampling ice cream to publicize a school fundraiser in May 1993. Who were the students and what was the fundraiser?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.