Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed three leaders of the Roberts-Union Farm Center at the center’s 30th anniversary dinner in March 1959. Left to right: I.N. “Newt” Robinson Jr., organizer and first chairman; William Remonda, charter member; and Irvin Muller, incoming center chairman. The center was founded on March 12, 1929. The original center building, constructed in 1936 on Roberts Island, burned to the ground May 7, 2005, and was replaced by the present building. Florence Drury identified those in the photo.
Today’s mystery photo shows an award being presented to a Tracy woman in 1957. Who was the award recipient, what organization honored her and for what reason?
