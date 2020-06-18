From the Archives
Press file photo

Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Mary Russell of Russell’s Flower Pavillion arranging a bouquet of flowers to be delivered for Valentine’s Day in February 1990. Bernie Silva identified Mary, founder of the flower shop, in the photo.

Today’s mystery photo shows a police officer with a new traffic control device in June 1997. What was the device and who was the officer?

From the Archives

If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.