Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed the Southern Pacific’s southbound passenger train, the San Joaquin Daylight, pulling into the Tracy station one morning in 1950.
The San Joaquin Daylights traveled both ways between Oakland and Los Angeles from 1941 to 1971, when the S.P. stopped passenger service in the San Joaquin Valley. The station was located where Central Avenue now crosses the tracks between Fourth and Sixth streets. It was demolished in 1961 when the S.P. rail yard was moved east to its present location on both sides of the 11th Street overpass. Photo by Emory Boughton.
Today’s mystery photo, below, shows a Tracy teacher with a student in August 1976. Who is in the photo and in what kind of program were they involved?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.