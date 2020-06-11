Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed the Sequeira twins, Jeanette, left, and Jeanelle, as they rode their bicycles in the “Bikathon” sponsored in September 1977 by one of the local service clubs. The Sequeira twins, then 12 years old, are now both employees of the Tracy Unified School District. Evelie Grebil identified both twins.
This week’s mystery photo, below, shows a Tracy woman arranging flowers in February 1990. Who was she and what was the occasion?
