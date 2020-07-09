Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Barney Strong making last-minute adjustments to a set piece display for the Fourth of July fireworks at the Tracy High football field in 1979.
Strong started setting up the Fourth of July fireworks in the 1960s at Tracy Municipal Airport. After 10 years there, the fireworks were moved to the football field with set pieces visible from the stands on the west side of the field.
Originally the Seaside Oil Co. distributor in Tracy, Strong later operated a swimming pool service business. For a number of years, he headed the “Students of the Month” program for the Kiwanis Club of Tracy.
Marie Patterson identified Strong in the photo, which was taken in the backyard of the Strong home on Hollywood Avenue.
This week’s mystery photo, below, shows a group of young women at a local event in April 1986. Who are they and what was the event?
