Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed four first grade students from Jacobson School checking out the books written by Villalovoz School students for the Tracy Area Student Authors’ Fair held four days in February 1991 in Tracy Community Center. In the photo, left to right: Stacey Karabinso, Abby Zamora and Shawna Velasquez.
Elementary and middle-school students authored the books that were on display for the fair. The students could look over books from around the Tracy Elementary School District and also from Banta, Jefferson, Lammersville and St. Bernard’s schools and Tracy Christian Home Educators.
This week’s mystery photo, below, shows two Tracy residents standing in front of the family automobile. Who were they and what kind of car did they have?
