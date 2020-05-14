Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed a standing-room-only crowd at the Tracy High School auditorium in the 1960s. The occasion was a special children’s program. The 300-seat auditorium, complete with balcony, was built in 1917 in the first phase of the high school building’s development. It was the scene of a number of community programs, theatrical performances and musical presentations. It was torn down in 2006 along with rest of the building to make way for the Dr. James C. Franco Building, which carries out the original structure’s Mission Revival style of architecture.
Today’s mystery photo shows three members of a rural organization in 1959. Who were they and what was the occasion?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.