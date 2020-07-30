Dr. Thornton T. Russell and his wife, Letha, stand in front of the Rolls Royce they had purchased in 1947 for $15,000. Thornton Russell, a Tracy physician, drove the car no faster than 40 mph from a Rolls dealer in Los Angeles to their Tracy home on East Highland Avenue. Photo by Emory Boughton.
One caller said he believed the car was a Bentley, and not a Rolls Royce. A close look at the emblem atop the grill, however, showed that it was indeed a Rolls.
Neal Haight sent along two colorized copies of the same photo and also emailed a photo of the Sophia Krohn home at 202 W. 11th St. The house was moved in the 1960s when Parker Avenue was extended south from 11th Street to 10th Street.
Today’s mystery photo shows railroad tracks lined up between Fourth and Sixth streets in the 1980s. Why were the steel tracks there and for how long?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.