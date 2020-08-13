Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed the Tracy Oil Co., which featured Mohawk petroleum products in the 1930s. The facility, located on what was then the western outskirts of Tracy on Highway 50, was owned and operated by Audrey R. Glover before he earned a medical degree and started his practice of obstetrics and gynecology.
His daughter, Yvonne Glover Miller, reported that the family home was the house next to the streetlight on the right side of the photo, and she believes the station’s location is where the Safeway store is now. She recalled waving to soldiers in troop trains heading for the Bay Area on the Southern Pacific tracks in back of the petroleum business.
Today’s mystery photo, below, shows a group of city officials in December 1994. Who were they and what were their official titles? (Zoom in — there's a couple to get you started.)
