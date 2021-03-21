Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed two young artists in an elementary school in Tracy. No readers could identify the students or where they attended school.
This week’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows four students at McKinley School drumming up interest in the elementary school’s Country Fair. Who were the students and what year was the photo taken?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
