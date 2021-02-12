Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed three men taking part of the grand opening of the Bank of Stockton’s Tracy Branch in March 1981. Checking out a mounted photo of an old-time Tracy tavern were, left to right, Clark Hutton, Tracy Branch manager; Tracy photo historian Waldo Stevens, who provided the photo; and Robert Eberhardt, president of the Bank of Stockton.
Today’s Remember When “mystery photo” below shows a major Tracy intersection at the top of the photo in 1956. What was the intersection and can anyone name one or more of the businesses in the vicinity of it?
• If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.
